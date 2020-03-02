Five Limerick hotels split €1.8m providing emergency accommodation to homeless

FIVE city hotels have received almost €2m to provide emergency accommodation for the homeless, new figures have revealed.

Head of homeless services at Limerick City and County Council Rob Lowth confirmed to council members this week that a total of €1.8m had been paid to the hotels to house those in need of a roof over their head in 2019.

The figures have sparked calls for the local authority to ramp up its social housing construction scheme.

Mr Lowth declined to give details of the hotels receiving the payments, but it's understood they are all in the city area, with just one or two used on an irregular basis outside the city.

At the time of the meeting, some 42 families were using the accommodation in hotels and bed and breakfasts which Mr Lowth described as being that "of last resort".

"I am hopeful that by the time I report back to you in June, we can significantly have this number cut down," he said. "Living in hotel rooms is stifling for any child's development."

He told councillors he hopes to be able to open another homeless hub in the city between now and then to cater for families and individuals.

Speaking at the meeting, Sinn Fein councillor John Costelloe warned we are facing "a train crash" in terms of children with mental health issues emerging in the next two years.

"Children in these hotels cannot even swallow their food as they are not living in the right conditions. Some of the stories I've heard, what I've seen.. It's very grim to listen to them," he told the meeting in County Hall.

Labour councillor Joe Leddin said council must build social and affordable housing - and quickly.

"We have identified approximately 25 inner-city sites suitable for infill type housing developments.

The Guinness site in Carey's Road is a classic example, along with other sites that I have consistently advocated for the council to bring forward for affordable housing. I've always advocated the fact we need to do more," said the City West member.

Mr Lowth told the Limerick Leader that up until the end of 2018, the Department of Housing paid the hotels directly.

However, now the council must pay the bill itself, and can claim a rebate of up to 90% from the department.