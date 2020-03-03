Limerick on the Up: Doodys' enterprising business boost 

A FAMILY run business in West Limerick has been enjoying the benefits of some government support through the advice and influence of the Local Enterprise Office.

Doody Engineering, based in Abbeyfeale, have used the funds and mentorship available to expand their business.

“It is a family-run business. We have been open for 40 years. It would have been general Ironwork and agricultural trailers, that would have been what the company, which my father set up, started as,” said Chris Doody.

“The problem with that kind of work is it would often have been seasonal. So that led us on into moving towards working with Kostal, and those kind of places. Moving from agriculture, coming into the industrial and manufacturing industries,” he added.

The business, which has six employees, used the Business Expansion grant made available to them to expand the company.

“Bernie Moloney from the Enterprise Board arranged a meeting. She called out to the workshop just to touch base with us really, and to see where we are at. She did a business analysis with us, to get into the nitty-gritty of what supports we had, where we were going, what was our medium-term and long term strategies.

“We got an expansion grant to buy the new machinery. So we were able to buy a new CNC milling machine which has let us go and reach out, to diversify our range of services to not just fabrication. We can now go for the precision engineering work.”

However, it wasn’t just funding that was a benefit to Chris and his team, who were also introduced to the LEAN programme, which was run by John O’hanahan.

“They set us up with marketing mentors to increase sales. They also got us on the LEAN programme. The LEAN programme looks at how to make improvements in your business on everything from how the whole floor is laid out, and just make it more efficient.

“But also the business side of things, how you quote jobs, how you track your jobs and all this other stuff.

“It's been fantastic. You know I think when they reach out to you like that. We've been so used to being here on our own, doing our thing, we don't really get a chance to kind of get the head out of water or do a self-assessment.”

The company has felt the benefits first hand, and Chris says that in the future this growth could lead to more employment in the area. “Now that we have got the help from the enterprise board, we will expand our range of services, and we can try even down the road to expand and employ more people.”