WATCH: Cutting edge prop studio founder named Limerick's entrepreneur of the year

A CUTTING-edge prop studio chief has won the title of Limerick’s Entrepreneur of the Year.

Mark Maher, who founded Odyssey Studios, received the accolade at the Limerick final of the National Enterprise Awards in the Strand Hotel this Monday.

Based in the Dock Road, Odyssey is a prop-making large sculptural company which caters for the film industry. Only last week, the firm featured in the Leader’s Limerick on the Up supplement.

Mark, who is the firm’s chief executive and sculptor first developed the business after his handmade miniatures were used in The Hobbit, Alice in Wonderland and Penny Dreadful.

”We’d cater for people looking for large scale props for if its a prosthetic pieces or bodies. We’d do a lot of 3D scanning too,” he explained.

Asked how he feels about winning, he said: “It’s absolutely amazing. We’ve had so much support from the Local Enterprise Office too. They’ve been amazing. Starting off a business is quite tough. But with their support, we’ve been able to give the business a kick start at the very beginning.”

And he pledged Odyssey is to grow its staff numbers from the seven currently in place at the Corcanree Business Park.

Ciaran Cooke, who is Odyssey’s technician, said the Limerick business community’s support has been key.

“It’s been nice for us to get out of Dublin. The hustle and bustle was a bit much. The Dock Road has been fantastic for us. We’ve barely had to go anywhere. Any time we’ve needed some piece or surface, there has been someone around. It’s a terrific community down here,” he said.

... and the winner is: Congratulations to Mark Maher, Mark Maher Models, enterepreneur of the year at the @leo_limerick awards. #LocalEnterpriseAwards2020 pic.twitter.com/mkbm94H51F — Nick Rabbitts (@Nick468official) March 2, 2020

Mark said he feels the company stands out, as they are using technology which is not normally used for prop-making in this country.

“It puts us above a lot of different prop-makers. We are using CNC robotic arms whihch Ciaran is the engineer for. What we are able to produce is cutting-edge stuff.”

It was a brace of prizes for Odyssey Studios, as Mark and Ciaran capped a fantastic day – they also won best manufacturing business title.

They were joined on the winners roll by four other businesses.

Lough Gur Pottery, based at Rockbarton, took the prize for best business start-up.

Dog grooming salon Barker and Bowes based at Annacotty won best retail business.

Clarina firm Precision Utility Mapping was named best service company.

And Mackessy Technology, a provider of automotive management systems, based in Mount Kennett Place was best innovation business.

Odyssey will represent Limerick in the National Enterprise Awards final in May.