Limerick's Darkness Into Light registration now open

REGISTRATION is now open for Darkness Into Light 2020, proudly supported by Electric Ireland, which will take place on Saturday, May 9 nationwide.

Pieta and Electric Ireland are calling on as many people as possible around the country to join in the global movement to end suicide by coming together to walk from Darkness Into Light.

The walk not only raises vital funds for Pieta and awareness for mental health, it brings people together in a spirit of solidarity and hope.

In Limerick over 8,000 people took part in the 5km walk and this year, Pieta and Electric Ireland are encouraging more people to register and take part to raise vital funds for mental health.

To register now and avail of the discounted early bird rates, visit www.darknessintolight.ie

The unique event, which is symbolic of the journey from despair to hope, will begin in darkness at 4.15am on May 9t. Thousands of people will walk a 5-kilometre route into the light of dawn. Funds raised from Darkness Into Light help keep Pieta’s counselling services free of charge and freely accessible to those in suicidal crisis, people who engage in self-harm, and to those bereaved by suicide.

In 2019, a total of €5.4m million was raised from Darkness into Light walks with over 200,000 people taking part around the world.

Read also: Limerick councillor says local authority should be stripped of responsibility for housing

Pieta has supported over 43,000 people with face to face therapy across centres nationwide. Since opening its doors 13 years ago, Pieta has heard painful truths from thousands of people who have come to the organisation at the point of suicidal crisis or actively engaging in self-harm.

Speaking about Darkness Into Light and the movement of hope, Rachel Murphy, Director of Fundraising at Pieta, said: “We rely on the support of the public to keep our doors open. Without this support the life-saving work of Pieta around the country would not be possible. It gives us tremendous hope to see the incredible solidarity of people across Ireland who walk together towards the dawn.

“Darkness Into Light is a community event so, if possible, walk with friends and family on May 9th” to show your support,” it was added, “we are proud to partner with Electric Ireland this year, and every year, since 2013 because together we are stronger”

As Pieta’s flagship fundraising awareness event, Darkness Into Light has grown from a single walk in the Phoenix Park, Dublin with just 400 walkers into a global movement dedicated to raising awareness around suicide and self-harm.

Almost 250,000 people in 24 countries across five continents are expected to come together in the pre-dawn hours to take part, and to spread Pieta’s message of hope around the world.

For more information, see www.darknessintolight.ie, or telephone 061-484444.