Judge doesn’t allow Limerick man make up for cosmetics theft

A DRUNK man stole cosmetics and electrical items from Tesco and then abused gardai, Newcastle West Court heard.

Tommy Dwyer, aged 27, of Gort an Oir, Strylea, Fethard pleaded guilty to theft; threatening, abusive, insulting behaviour; intoxication and failing to leave the scene when directed to by gardai.

Inspector Andrew Lacey said on August 29, 2019, gardai responded to a call from staff at Tesco in Gortboy, Newcastle West.

“The defendant stole cosmetics and electrical items valued at €121. When he was stopped and searched he became abusive to gardai. He was directed to leave the scene but failed to do so. He was very intoxicated. He has 59 previous convictions,” said Insp Lacey.

John Cussen, solicitor for Mr Dwyer, said his client can’t give a coherent explanation as he doesn’t remember the events.

“He has a lot of problems. He is addicted to alcohol and drugs. He spent a considerable time in Bruree House where he did well.

“When he came out his grandfather died and he fell off the wagon. He wants to go back to Bruree House to overcome his addictions. It is quite a sad case. He was caught on CCTV and the goods were recovered,” said Mr Cussen, who added his client has a disability allowance as he has ADHD.

Judge Mary Cashin wished Mr Dwyer good luck in beating his addictions and said he has got very good guidance from his solicitor.

Judge Cashin imposed a two month sentence for threatening, abusive, insulting behaviour. For failing to leave the scene when directed, she gave one month in prison to be served concurrently. Mr Dwyer was fined €150 for intoxication.

Regarding the theft, Judge Cashin said it was an intoxication fuelled incident.

“He has 59 previous convictions. I am imposing a two month sentence to be served consecutively,” said Judge Cashin.

Recognisance was fixed in the event of an appeal.