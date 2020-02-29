Man charged over Limerick growhouse that went up in smoke

A CHINESE man has been charged in connection with an alleged cannabis growhouse in Bruff that went up in smoke.

Yu Gang Liu, aged 57, of Ballycampion, Bruff appeared before Judge Marian O’Leary at Kilmallock Court.

Detective Garda Christopher Cowan gave evidence or arresting Mr Liu for the purpose of charge at Ballycampion, Bruff. To each of the five charges, Garda Cowan said the defendant made no reply after caution.

Mr Liu is charged with the manufacture, production or preparation of a controlled drug; without licence cultivating plants of the genus cannabis; possession of cannabis; possession of cannabis for sale or supply, and possession of cannabis with a value of €13,000 or more. If the defendant is convicted on the latter charge he is liable for a minimum sentence of 10 years. The offences are alleged to have occurred on February 3, 2019.

The defendant had the assistance of an interpreter during the brief hearing.

Inspector Liam McGraynor said DPP’s directions had been received and they were for Mr Liu to be sent forward for trial in indictment.

“There is no objection to bail subject to conditions. He must sign on three times a week - Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 9am and 9pm; surrender both Irish and Chinese passports and not apply for other travel documents or passports,” said Insp McGraynor.

Mr Liu, who was wearing jeans, grey jacket and baseball cap, handed documentation to Det Garda Cowan.

Judge Marian O’Leary granted Mr Liu bail on his own bond and adjourned matters for the preparation of the book of evidence until June. Legal aid was granted in the case.