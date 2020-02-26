International recognition for Limerick hospital's Ghana project

A VOLUNTARY healthcare project, led by medical professionals at University of Limerick and the UL Hospitals Group, has been given official international recognition in its fourth year.

Learning for Lives Ghana, set up in 2016, sees students and workers from both institutions provide life-saving skills and training for pre-hospital care to local healthcare workers.

And last week, the programme was granted official accreditation by Esther Ireland, which supports partnerships between health institutions in Ireland and the developing world.

Esther Ireland coordinator, Hala Ali, this week presented the accreditation plaques to UL Hospitals’ CEO, Prof Colette Cowan, and Prof Rachel Msetfi, the dean of education and health sciences at UL.

Ms Ali also met with the 11-strong volunteer team.

UL Hospitals Group CEO Colette Cowan said she was delighted the project had received accreditation from ESTHER Ireland, which has also provided funding for the annual visits of the Learning for Lives Ghana team to the Upper West of Ghana.

“The project has surpassed our initial remit. It has created a more educated, competent and skilled staff group, enabling them to deliver the training independently, ensuring sustainability and continuity. It has been a great opportunity for our staff, and I have been hugely impressed by everyone’s dedication to the project.”