Limerick people advised not to travel to Italian regions affected by coronavirus

LIMERICK people are being advised not to travel to any of the regions in Italy where there have been confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

In a travel advisory published this Monday afternoon, The Department of Foreign Affairs says Irish Citizens should not travel to any of the regions involved – Piemonte, Lombardai, Veneto, Emilia Romagna and Lazio.

“There has been an increase in the number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Italy. As a result, the Italian government has provided in law for certain administrative areas, where necessary, to take appropriate actions,” states the advisory.

The laws include the restriction of movements into and out of the affected areas, the restriction of certain transport services, the suspension of demonstrations and meetings and the closure of schools, universities, and certain businesses.

Italy now has the most confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Europe and there have been five deaths.

Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.

While a number of people have been tested for the coronavirus in Ireland, there have been no confirmed cases.