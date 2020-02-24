Limerick people advised not to travel to Italian regions affected by coronavirus
The Department of Foreign Affairs is advising Irish citizens not to travel to the affected regions in Italy
LIMERICK people are being advised not to travel to any of the regions in Italy where there have been confirmed cases of the coronavirus.
In a travel advisory published this Monday afternoon, The Department of Foreign Affairs says Irish Citizens should not travel to any of the regions involved – Piemonte, Lombardai, Veneto, Emilia Romagna and Lazio.
We have updated our #traveladvice for #Italy: https://t.co/UMpDlfmsxF ("Overview" - "Latest Travel Alert" - "Coronavirus") @IrlEmbRome #ItalyCoronavirus #coronaviruslombardia #coronavirus #COVID19 #COVID19italia— DFATravelWise (@dfatravelwise) February 24, 2020
Download our free #TravelWise app: https://t.co/Y2p0zSPGYK
“There has been an increase in the number of confirmed cases of Coronavirus in Italy. As a result, the Italian government has provided in law for certain administrative areas, where necessary, to take appropriate actions,” states the advisory.
The laws include the restriction of movements into and out of the affected areas, the restriction of certain transport services, the suspension of demonstrations and meetings and the closure of schools, universities, and certain businesses.
Read also: Munster Rugby consulted with World Health Organisation COVID-19 Report ahead of Italian PRO14 fixture
Italy now has the most confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Europe and there have been five deaths.
Common signs of infection include respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and breathing difficulties.
While a number of people have been tested for the coronavirus in Ireland, there have been no confirmed cases.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on