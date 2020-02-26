Limerick man honoured by cancer society for research efforts

A LIMERICK man who has dedicated his medical research to treating an incurable form of cancer was among the winners at the Irish Cancer Society Research Awards last week.

John Daly, a native of Raheen who now resides in the Co Clare village, took the honours for the coveted title of PhD Researcher of the Year at the annual awards showcase.

He achieved this for his studies into combating Multiple Myeloma; a type of blood cancer for which there is currently no cure. He is currently doing his PhD in NUIG.

A past winner of a biomedical research scholarship from the Irish Cancer Society, Daly’s team has focused on a type of immune cell called Natural Killer cells that normally destroy cancer cells, but are unable to detect those of Multiple Myeloma.

Daly and his colleagues are attempting to find ways of boosting these Natural Killer cells so that they can successfully detect and destroy Multiple Myeloma cells, in a development that would revolutionise treatment for the disease.

Commenting on his award, Daly said: “I’m absolutely delighted, a lot of hard work has gone into this so far, not just from me but everyone in my group, and particularly my supervisor and co-supervisor, Prof Michael O’Dwyer and Dr Mattias Carlsten.”

“Things like this are really encouraging and motivating for the next couple of years as we try to move our research on.”

Irish Cancer Society Head of Research Dr Robert O’Connor congratulated Daly on his award: “We’re delighted that such a dedicated and talented cancer researcher has won the award this year against stiff competition from so many other worthy candidates.”