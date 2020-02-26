Limerick Bishop urges people to ‘care for our planet’ in Lenten message

THE Bishop of Limerick Brendan Leahy has asked that Lent be used as a commitment to care for our planet.

Speaking ahead of the beginning of Lent on Ash Wednesday, Bishop Leahy urged the public to “live Lent” this year with “our common home” as motivation.

In a pastoral letter, which will be read at Masses across the diocese at the weekend, Bishop Leahy makes reference to comments made by Pope Francis in a recently released Netflix documentary.

“Pope Francis doesn’t mince his words when he says ‘if you ask me who is the poorest of the poorest of the poor, I would say Mother Earth. We have plundered her. We have abused her.’ A decade or more ago, Pope Francis would have been seen as an alarmist but the reality of where we are today is that popular opinion the world over agrees,” he writes.

Bishop Leahy also notes how climate change is now being discussed by ordinary people across the globe.

“In the past year, Greta Thunberg has captured imaginations and minds. Not just her. Many young people, including across our diocese, have expressed their concern over what is happening our planet.

"They are really concerned about the world they are inheriting from previous generations. In schools across the Diocese children are enthusiastic about the Green Flag awards. Young adults are searching for new ways to save our planet. There are young leaders on the environment emerging, brave and outspoken. It is important for those of us who are a little order to recognise that young people have the antennae of the future.”

He continued, “At times we might feel the crisis needs a greater response than anything we can do personally. Yet simple steps can make a difference such as avoiding the use of plastic and paper, reducing water consumption, separating refuse, cooking only what can reasonably be consumed, showing care for other living beings, planting trees, turning off unnecessary lights. I would ask that this Lent, people look deeper into their own responsibilities.”

Citing the three traditional ways of “living Lent” – prayer, fasting and alms giving – Bishop Leahy said there are numerous options for people to consider.

“In terms of fasting, this year we can recognise that this is not just about giving up some food. It is about how we live moderation in general. Life is more than simply accumulating things and pleasures,” he writes.