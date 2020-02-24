Limerick flooding risk rises as ESB to increase discharge

Donal O'Regan

Reporter:

Donal O'Regan

Email:

donal.oregan@limerickleader.ie

Limerick flooding risk rises as ESB to increase discharge

The scale of the flooding in Montpelier Picture: Press 22

ESB predicts a discharge ranging between 345 and 400 cumecs will be necessary at the Parteen Weir over the next five days.

This Monday the discharge level is being increased to 345 cubic metres per second (cumecs).

An ESB spokesperson said: "The situation is being kept under constant review. Discharges above 300 cumecs will result in flooding of roads and land, may affect property, and cause access issues in the vicinity of the Shannon downstream of Parteen Weir. Note that other areas between Parteen Weir and Limerick may also be vulnerable to flooding due to local issues."

ESB is liaising with the relevant local authorities and local residents on their text alert system have been notified.

