Limerick flooding risk rises as ESB to increase discharge

ESB predicts a discharge ranging between 345 and 400 cumecs will be necessary at the Parteen Weir over the next five days.

This Monday the discharge level is being increased to 345 cubic metres per second (cumecs).

Due to flooding the cycle way/ footpath between Irish Estates, Corbally to the Guinness Bridge and out to UL is closed until further notice. Please take care when near flood waters #Limerick pic.twitter.com/GU89znU55P — Limerick Council (@LimerickCouncil) February 24, 2020

An ESB spokesperson said: "The situation is being kept under constant review. Discharges above 300 cumecs will result in flooding of roads and land, may affect property, and cause access issues in the vicinity of the Shannon downstream of Parteen Weir. Note that other areas between Parteen Weir and Limerick may also be vulnerable to flooding due to local issues."

ESB is liaising with the relevant local authorities and local residents on their text alert system have been notified.