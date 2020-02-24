BREAKING: Met Éireann issues snow/ice warning for Limerick
A status yellow snow/ice warning will take effect from 6am on Tuesday
MET Éireann is warning the current cold weather is set to bring some snow and ice later in the week.
The national forecaster has issued a status yellow snow/ice warning for Limerick and the rest of the country.
Snow/ice warning issued— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) February 24, 2020
Status: Yellow
Location: countrywide
Valid: 6am Tuesday morning to 9am Wednesday morning
For full warning info please see https://t.co/oOxITrsnvw pic.twitter.com/d9sgi58T0k
“Wintry showers, mainly of hail and sleet, will become increasingly widespread during Tuesday leading to icy patches. Some snow accumulations will also occur,” states the warning which will come into effect at 6am on Tuesday and remain in place until 9am on Wednesday.
