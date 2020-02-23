My Limerick with climate change activist Geraldine Exton

What’s your idea of a perfect day, or a perfect weekend, in Limerick?

My perfect weekend would start with a nice quiet Friday night in, a good movie on the telly, picking up a takeaway from Bamboo Gardens in Castleconnell on my way home, so I don't have to cook! Saturday morning I'd get up, not too early, and head in to the Milk Market, to catch up with old friends, have some great coffee and good banter from Harper's, and a bap from Jill at Country Choice, if the queue's not too long! A wander around the bookshops after food, and a leisurely walk through town before heading home with my husband and the kids, once they've finished all their activities for the day. Sundays are for gardening, if the weather is good, getting the washing done, and preparing meals for the week ahead!

What’s your first Limerick memory?

I think my first memory of Limerick is a night out in 1992, my first visit here with the husband-to-be. A pub crawl, starting in Mickey Martin's, meeting up with loads of his old college crowd, and ending with a curry chip (very exotic for a young Aussie!)

What’s your favourite part of the county/city and why?

I love the city centre, the laneways and small shops. I really enjoy spending time in the city.

What about a favourite local walk or view?

On a sunny day there's little as beautiful as the sun on the river. Sitting by the Curragower Falls looking over towards the castle is a spectacular view that should be world famous!

What do you think gives Limerick its unique identity?

I love the prominence of the arts in Limerick; the way that poets and playwrights and actors are so celebrated. The decision to stage Bread not Profits in the Cleeve's Factory was a stroke of genius. The spirit of the workers who started the strike permeated through the words and actions of the actors, adding a real sense of authenticity and identity to the play, which was priceless.

Do you have a favourite local restaurant?

I have favourite meals, and I go to different restaurants to eat them! I love Aroi's Pad Thai, and Papa'z pizzas are the best! For a quick bite I love a burrito from Boojum, and the cakes in Zest are lovely! Breakfast of scrambled eggs and fresh toast in Story Cafe is a great way to start the day.

How would you describe the people of Limerick?

Limerick people are friendly and welcoming, and through my daughter's climate activism, I've been so fortunate to meet the most interesting and supportive group of people anyone could hope to meet anywhere! Among them I've made some really special friends and I now feel very much a part of the Limerick community.

How important do you think sport is to Limerick?

Sport is obviously a huge part of Limerick life, and a sunny Saturday afternoon when there are red flags flying over the town and tourists visiting, to support the opposing team, the place buzzes with excitement. It's lovely to see the pride people feel in their teams, and the sense of place that brings people.

If you could add one amenity to Limerick what would it be?

I would like to see more places in the city centre where people could come for experiences, like the return of a cinema, and more art and theatre spaces. I love Ormston House and have seen some great stuff in the Gaff and the Belltable, and I think more like this in the city centre would really add to that sense of identity I talked about earlier.

What’s the biggest challenge facing the city/county today?

For me, there are two things. The climate and biodiversity issues are paramount, and I would really like to see more of a commitment from our elected representatives to follow through on their declaration of an emergency, and the promises made at strikes and in election campaigns and so on. I would really like to see our public transport improved, and active support of new models of energy production and home heating, that would help individuals to address our climate and biodiversity issues. On a different level, the second challenge I see for Limerick is our attitude towards our own city. We are the third largest city in Ireland, but we often believe the bad press the city gets, and in fact I think there is so much that Limerick has to offer, from historic buildings, to a beautiful river, to arts and activism, that should make all Limerick people proud. I'd like to see a real resurgence in confidence in Limerick, and who we are.