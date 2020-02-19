Partnership sees Limerick producers head off to Berlin to develop film ideas 

FOUR locally-based producers have been selected to join the Film in Limerick/ Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board (LCETB) delegation to the European Film Market at the Berlin International Film Festival later this month.

Taking place on February 20-27, EFM (European Film Market) is the business centre of the Berlin Film Festival and one of the top international film markets in the world.

Attended by over 8,300 international industry professionals including 1,500 buyers and more than 480 exhibitors, the EFM is where independent film producers find partners and finance to make their projects a reality.

The initiative by Innovate Limerick in partnership with Limerick and Clare Education and Training Board will see local producers: Gemma O’Shaughnessy, Pete Moles, Ronan Cassidy and Zeb Moore travel to Berlin to experience a working film market and to attend structured training events.

Commenting on the new initiative, Regional Film Manager Paul C. Ryan said: “The key to developing a successful and sustainable independent film scene in the Mid-West is to invest in developing our creative producers.

"They are the ones who will find and develop ideas and talent and realise new projects, and this initiative, with the support of LCETB will allow four of our local producers to begin to work at an international level and to build their networks and knowledge.”