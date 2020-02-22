Dance piece at Limerick theatre sheds light on Direct Provision experience

“WHEN words fail, music and dance speaks.” These are the words of Catherine Young, the choreographer, and director of State of Exception, a dance piece inspired by those in direct provision and the lives they live.

Inspired by the experience of making work with refugees and asylum seekers in Direct Provision, State of Exception is a powerful and raw multi-cultural interplay of dance, music, and text.

Featuring a cast of outstanding Irish and international performers, this compelling and original dance work delves into the world of asylum seekers to understand and tear down the walls and borders that divide us.

“I was doing music and dance production with locals and refugees together. This inspired me, I wanted to make a show about life in a Direct Provision Centre,” said Catherine.

“To protect the identity of the asylum seekers, we made sure the show was put on by professionals. It consists of four dances, live music, and interviews presented through text peppered throughout,” she added.

Catherine wanted to show what the impact of living in a Direct Provision Centre has on the body. She decided that interpretative dance was the perfect medium to express this.

“Dance is a brilliant medium. You don't need verbal language, they can understand you no matter what language you speak. When words fail, music and dance speaks. Words can be tough and dangerous they can be misrepresented, the truth can get lost.”

The music will be provided by Martin Scharer (music director), Brian Fleming (percussion), Vyvienne Long (cello), Jade O’Connor (vocals), and Fiona Sheil (sound design). The dancers were Vanessa Guevarra, Alessandra Ruggeri, Marc Stevenson, and Mufutau Yusuf

The show will take place at the Lime Tree Theatre on Wednesday, February 26 at 8pm.