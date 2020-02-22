Presenting Percy trainer the main attraction at Cheltenham preview in Limerick village

THE SPORTS of horse racing and soccer will come together on a night in Castleconnell.

A Cheltenham preview evening takes place in Bradshaw’s bar on Saturday, March 7, at 7.45pm. The greatest horse racing festival in the world will commence on the following Tuesday. All monies raised will go towards Lisnagry FC’s pitch redevelopment fund.

An evening of craic, yarns, tall stories and tips is guaranteed. They have a superb line-up – Pat Kelly, trainer of Presenting Percy; Tony Kelly, assistant trainer; Tom Morgan, ex-champion jockey and leading rider at Cheltenham festival; Tom Hogan, Group 1 and Cheltenham-winning trainer; Graham McCourt, Gold Cup winning rider; and renowned horseman Aidan O’Connell.

Tickets, €10, available from Shannon Stores in Castleconnell; Bradshaw’s bar and on the door on the night. There will also be free bets, spot prizes and a raffle. A shuttle bus from Limerick city centre will be laid on.

For more see Lisnagry FC or Bradshaw’s bar Facebook pages.