Take Epatante to extend McManus’ terrific ‘Champion’ run

THE mammoth Cheltenham National Hunt Festival is now less than three weeks away, with the showpiece event at Prestbury Park getting underway on Tuesday, March 10

The feature race on the opening day of the four-day Festival is the Grade 1 Unibet Champion Hurdle carrying a total prize fund of stg£450,000.

Limerick’s JP McManus is the most successful owner in the history of the Cheltenham Festival. McManus has won four of the last six renewals of the Champion Hurdle.

Businessman McManus is represented in this year’s renewal by pre-race favourite Epatante, who leapt to the top of the ante-post betting after a decisive victory in the Christmas Hurdle at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Epatante is a 11 to 4 shot to claim hurdling’s blue riband.

Unbeaten Irish-trained mare Honeysuckle, 7/2, winner of the Irish Champion Hurdle earlier last month, is sure to have her share of supporters, while another extremely interesting runner in the betting market is undoubtedly Benie Des Dieux, 3/1, winner of all eight completed starts for Willie Mullins.

In an open looking renewal, take the Nicky Henderson-trained Epatante to continue owner JP McManus’ excellent run.