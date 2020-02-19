New Limerick workshop focuses on strategic growth

A NEW workshop focusing on your own personal strategic direction is coming to the Nexus Innovation Centre.

The Irish Social Business Campus is organising the event, and is calling on the business undistry to attend the workshop, which is designed to create a safe environment that provides the necessary tools to build an ideal version of your business that will bring meaningful success.

A number of groups all came together with BNest to create the ISBC consortium, which is a regional, collaborative and collaborative and practical support structure to help the creation and growth of businesses for social impact.

Eamon Ryan, the chief executive of ISBC said: “Our aim for these workshops is to help foster a growing community of viable, robust and socially impactful businesses and individuals. These workshops are the first steps and building blocks to great success stories.”

Spread out over four sessions, the Personal Strategic Direction Workshop will allow you to take a step by step approach that provides a deeper understanding of your business, you as a person, and the journey that is involved in achieving success including defining what success means to you; addressing any concerns and fears that block you; getting clear on your combined life and business plan and; setting yourself up for success.

The workshop consists of four sessions and commenced last Wednesday, February 12.

Further sessions will take place up until Wednesday, March 11 in the Nexus Innovation Centre, University of Limerick.

Tickets cost €60 per organisation, with refunds available up to seven days before the event.

Tickets for the Personal Strategic Direction Workshop are available from Eventbrite or contact Kasia@isbc.ie for more information.