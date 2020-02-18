Folk star takes the stage at county Limerick community theatre

FOLK singer Daoirí Farrell, who has earned his stripes accompanying all the greats in Irish music, is about to make his début at Glórach, Abbeyfeale’s community-run theatre.

Armed with a bouzouki and an incredible voice, Daoirí Farrell comes to the Glórach for one night only on Friday, February 21.

“While we can't predict whether we will have a government at that stage, we are supremely confident of a memorable night of music,” said Lorcan Curtin, PRO for the Glórach venue.

Farrell, he explained, trained as an electrician but decided to take the plunge and become a musician after seeing Christy Moore perform on TV.

“It was an inspired decision, with Farrell going on to accompany the Kildare singer at various concerts,” Lorcan went on, adding that Moore described Farrell as "always a treat" to listen to.

“After releasing his debut album, First Turn in 2009, Farrell immersed himself in Irish Folk and Trad music at different colleges throughout Ireland, including a spell in the University of Limerick, where Fintan Vallely introduced him to the singing of the late Liam Weldon,” Lorcan continued.

More success followed at Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann and winning the prestigious Danny Kyle award at Celtic Connections in Glasgow with the ensemble group Fourwinds. Farrell has also worked with an incredible list of Irish musicians, including Donal Lunny, Martin Hayes, Dervish, Arty McGlynn, Gerry O'Connor and Seán Keane.

Farrell’ s 2016 solo album True Born Irishman won two BBC Folk awards, while A Lifetime of Happiness was released in early 2019.

His rendition of The Valley of Knockanure will make him an especially welcome visitor to Abbeyfeale.

Tickets cost €15 and the gig starts at 8pm. Bookings on 0871383940.