Losses repaid on tampered ESB meter in county Limerick

ALL losses to the ESB as a result of a tampered meter had been repaid, state solicitor Aidan Judge told Newcastle West court where he prosecuted a local householder on behalf of ESB Networks.

Bogdan Wydryszek, 6 Sharwood Estate, Newcastle West pleaded to charges of interfering with an ESB meter and to failing to ensure his electricity consumption registered on the meter.

This is a case of theft of electricity, Mr Judge said. An inspector from ESB Networks visited the house in Sharwood Estate on May 24, 2018, he said, and found the meter had been interfered with.

A hole had been drilled and a small spring implanted which affected the recording of electricity consumption, he explained.

The tampered meter had to be replaced at a cost of €198 and all loss to the ESB had been fully repaid.

Mr Wydryszek’s wife admitted to the ESB inspector her tampered with the meter, Mr Judge said.

Solicitor Michael O’Donnell said his client had lost his job. “He had a friend who did this with a view to assisting him.” Judge Mary Larkin fined the accused €250 on each charge.