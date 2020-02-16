UPDATE: Risk of 'severe and damaging gusts' in Limerick as Storm Dennis passes over the country

Met Éireann is warning of severe and damaging gusts this Sunday in Limerick as Storm Dennis passes over the country.

As well as the high winds, the storm brings with it a risk of coastal flooding as well as hail and thundershowers.

A Status Orange wind warning for Limerick came into effect at 10am and will remain in place until 10pm.

A separate Status Yellow wind warning, which came into effect on Saturday remains in place until 11pm this Sunday.

The effects of Storm Dennis will continue. Very windy everywhere with strong&very gusty SW winds. Stormy at times near W&N coasts with gales&severe/damaging gusts&a risk of coastal flooding. Sunshine&widespread heavy squally showers with a risk of hail&thunder. Highs of 6 to 9°C.

The Orange weather warning is also in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, and Kerry.

Due to the storm, the Limerick v Waterford Allianz Hurling League tie wont take place this Sunday after the LIT Gaelic Grounds again failed a pitch inspection.

Meanwhile, Gardai have asked road users to be extra cautious, and to be aware of potential floods and fallen debris.

We are asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads as Met Éireann have issued Orange and Yellow weather warnings for strong winds.



We are asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads as Met Éireann have issued Orange and Yellow weather warnings for strong winds.

Take extra care, check local weather and traffic conditions before setting out on a trip.

