UPDATE: Risk of 'severe and damaging gusts' in Limerick as Storm Dennis passes over the country

A status orange weather warning is in place for Limerick

Met Éireann is warning of severe and damaging gusts this Sunday in Limerick as Storm Dennis passes over the country.

As well as the high winds, the storm brings with it a risk of coastal flooding as well as hail and thundershowers.

A Status Orange wind warning for Limerick came into effect at 10am and will remain in place until 10pm. 

A separate Status Yellow wind warning, which came into effect on Saturday remains in place until 11pm this Sunday.

The Orange weather warning is also in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, and Kerry.

Due to the storm, the Limerick v Waterford Allianz Hurling League tie wont take place this Sunday after the LIT Gaelic Grounds again failed a pitch inspection.

Meanwhile, Gardai have asked road users to be extra cautious, and to be aware of potential floods and fallen debris.

Send your weather photos and videos to news@limerickleader.ie or tag us on social media.