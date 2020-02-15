UPDATE: Orange Weather Warning given for Limerick

A STATUS Orange Wind Warning has been given for Limerick, as Storm Dennis looks set to bring “severe gusts of up to 120km/h” to the county.

The warning is in place from 10am Sunday, to 10pm Sunday.

According to the Met Eireann website, the storm will bring with it“Southwest winds with mean speeds of 60 to 80 km/h with severe gusts of up to 120km/h, strongest on exposed hills and coasts, with a risk of coastal flooding.”

The Orange Warning is also in place for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, and Kerry

A Status Yellow Wind warning is also in place for Limerick. It is valid from 3am, this Saturday morning to 8pm this Saturday evening.It will bring with it “very squally Southerly winds veering Southwesterly with mean speeds 50 to 65 km/h gusts to around 100 km/h, strongest on exposed coasts and hills. Winds moderating from the Northwest later,” according to Met Eireann.

Finally, a Status Yellow Rainfall warning is also in place for Limerick, as well as the rest of Ireland. It will bring “spells of heavy, locally thundery rain, on Saturday will lead to some flooding.”

It is valid from 6am this Saturday morning to 9am this Saturday night.

A number of matches have been moved, including the Limerick and Waterford Allianz Hurling League game, which has been moved to Sunday.

As well as that, all Limerick LDMC games fixed for this weekend have been postponed due to the weather warning issued by Met Eireann this morning.

