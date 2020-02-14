Limerick junior soccer fixtures hit by weather warning
All Limerick LDMC games fixed for this weekend have been postponed due to the weather warning issued by Met Eireann this morning. The only fixtures to remain are those hosted by the FAI and Munster Junior Cup.
The list of games that remain fixed are as follows;
Saturday 15th Feb
Munster Junior Cup
Coachford v Regional Utd A, 2.00
Stradbally v Fairview Rgs, 2.00,
FAI Youth Cup
Aisling Annacotty v Park Utd, 6.00, R McCann, D Power, S Rooney
Freebooters v Fairview Rgs, 2.00
Sunday Feb 16th
Munster Junior Cup
St Michael’s v Regional Utd B, 12.00
Ashling Annacotty v Drinagh Rgs, 2.00, N Casey, B Higgins, A Hall
Pike Rvs v Geraldines, 2.00, R Broe, G Clancy, A Galvin
