WATCH: DIY SOS call for help with Limerick build

DIY SOS is calling for help with a build in Annacotty, Limerick.

The show's presenter, Baz Ashymawy, took to Facebook to call for help laying down floors.

Baz and his team are in Limerick to help transform 13-year-old Amy Mulcahy’s Annacotty home.

Amy was left brain-damaged following a rowing accident in early 2019, and her family will be the second family to feature on the show.

Speaking on Facebook, Baz said: “I got some beautiful, but I've got no one to lay them down. I need floorers really bad. I need painters all for this weekend. We run out of time and I need your help so if you can get in contact with DIY SOS Limerick or you can contact me on any social media anything like that would be very appreciated. You are legends.”

Following Amy’s accident in February 2019, her family were given little hope of her recovery, with doctors informing the Mulcahys that their daughter would never see, speak or walk again.

Despite this, Amy has defied the odds set against her and regained her sight and her speech and is determined to walk, though she lost some use of her limbs from the waist down and now uses a wheelchair.

Due to this, Amy can’t access the upstairs of the house, and the family sitting room has had to become Amy’s bedroom.

Amy also currently lives without ready-access to a bathroom.

Amy’s parents and all the family desperately want Amy to have the space to live with dignity at home and try to continue her rehabilitation, but right now they feel the house is making that impossible.

The family’s hopes are for a small extension to the back of the house to try and give Amy some dignity with a downstairs bedroom and wet room – and of course an accessible space where she can also have her privacy when needed and live as normal a life as possible.

DIY SOS is still calling on the invaluable help of trades people and suppliers in the community, in the county of Limerick, and right around Munster and Ireland to come together to make this happen.

To get involved, please email your details to diysoslimerick@motive.ie or call 01 5313306.