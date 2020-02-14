Social enterprise conference to take place in Limerick

The ISBC Personal Strategic Direction Workshop is coming to the Nexus Innovation Centre and is calling all founders, managers, and key decision-makers in the business industry to attend an innovative workshop designed to create a safe environment that provides the necessary tools to build an ideal version of your business that will bring meaningful success.

The Irish Social Business Campus (ISBC) is the organiser of the event and is the ISBC a collaborative initiative, set-up in the interest of providing a support system for social enterprises across Ireland. Their aim is to help foster a growing community of viable, robust and socially impactful businesses and individuals.

Nexus Innovation Centre, Kemmy Business School, followed by Clare Local Development Company, South and East Cork Area Development (SECAD), North & East Kerry Development Company (NEWKD) and Ludgate Hub – all came together with BNest to create the ISBC consortium – a regional, collaborative and practical support structure to help the creation and growth of businesses for social impact.

Eamon Ryan, CEO of ISBC, said, “Our aim for these workshops is to help foster a growing community of viable, robust and socially impactful businesses and individuals. These workshops are the first steps and building blocks to great success stories.”

Spread out over four sessions, the Personal Strategic Direction Workshop will allow you to take a step by step approach that provides a deeper understanding of your business, you as a person, and the journey that is involved in achieving success including defining what success means to you; addressing any concerns and fears that block you; getting clear on your combined life and business plan and; setting yourself up for success.

The workshop consists of four sessions and takes place from Wednesday, February 12 – Wednesday, March 11 at 9:30 am- 1: 30 pm in the Nexus Innovation Centre, University of Limerick. Tickets cost €60 per organisation (2 people max.). Refunds up to 7 days before the event.

Eamon added, “The overall aim of the workshop is to unlock your full potential and to create a clear, confident view of your business, incorporating your personal and professional goals which will ultimately bring you the most meaningful success.” See www.isbc.ie.

Tickets for the Personal Strategic Direction Workshop are available from Eventbrite or contact Kasia@isbc.ie for more info.