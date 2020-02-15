Teagasc to host free beef seminar in County Limerick

TEAGASC Kerry-Limerick is holding a beef seminar at the Longcourt House Hotel, Newcastle West on Thursday February 20 at 8pm.

Brian Garry, Teagsasc ruminant nutritionist, will outline feeding strategies for management of suckler cows pre and post calving and will also look at feeding regimes for store cattle and bought-in calves.

Doreen Corridan, the well-known veterinary surgeon with Munster AI, will discuss cow health management pre and post calving and will also look at common health issues facing the new-born calf.

Alan Dillon, from Teagasc, will look at the role of efficiency in suckling systems and its impact on profitability.

Finally, Sean Mannion, from Teagasc, will give a brief rundown of requirements for the BDGP Scheme in 2020 and discuss some details of the proposed BEEP Scheme in 2020.

It promises to be an informative evening. All are welcome to this free event.