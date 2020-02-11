Deaths in Limerick - February 11, 2020

The death has occurred of SR. Mary O'Connor of Our Lady of Fatima Home, Oakpark, Tralee, Kerry / Castletownbere, Cork / Athea, Limerick. Sr. Mary (Mercy Sister) of Our Lady of Fatima Home, Oakpark, Tralee and formerly of Athea, Co. Limerick and St. Joseph's Hospital, Castletownbere, Co. Cork. Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the Matron and Staff of Our Lady of Fatima Home, Tralee. Dear sister of Nora (Aherne, UK) and Sr. Gerard and the late Joe, Mary and Joan. Sadly missed by her loving family, the Mercy Sisters, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Our Lady of Fatima Home, Oakpark, Tralee on Wednesday (Feb. 12th) from 3.30PM followed by Evening Prayer at 5.00PM. Funeral arriving to The Church of the Immaculate Conception, Rathass, Tralee on Thursday morning (Feb. 13th) at 10.15AM for 10.30AM Requiem Mass followed by interment in Aghadoe Lawn Cemetery, Killarney. Enquiries to Mc Elligott's Funeral Home, Tralee.



The death has occurred of Sheila Kelly (née O'Connor) of Glasgow Park, Limerick City, Limerick. Sheila Kelly Late of Draper Eireann & Childcare Services. Suddenly. Beloved wife of Pat and much loved mother of Jennifer, Julie & Ruth. Sadly missed by her grandchildren Kyle, Ben, Julieanne & Alice, sons-in-law Dave, Jeffrey & David, sisters, brothers, nieces, nephews, the extended O'Connor & Kelly families, friends & neighbours.

Reposing at Cross' Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, Thursday (Feb. 13th) from 5pm to 6.30pm, with Removal afterwards to Our Lady Queen of Peace Church, Janesboro. Requiem Mass Friday (Feb. 14th) at 11am with Funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium.



The death has occurred of Deirdre Fitzgerald (née Coughlan) 23 Dernish Avenue, Foynes, Limerick. Deirdre Fitzgerald (nee Coughlan) 23 Dernish Avenue, Foynes, Co. Limerick. Passed peacefully on February 10th 2020 in Milford Care Centre.Sadly missed by her loving husband John, daughter Nicola, sons Jason and Martin, father-in-law, son-in-law, daughter-in-law, Martin's girlfriend, grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home V94 VK6Y on Wednesday, Feb. 12th, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm. Requiem Mass on Thursday, Feb. 13th, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Mount Pleasant Cemetery.