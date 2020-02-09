BREAKING: Upset possible in Limerick County general election as final votes tallied

FINE Gael’s Patrick O’Donovan and Fianna Fáil's Niall Collins are now on course to secure two out of the three seats in Limerick County.

But with tight voting among four other candidates, there will be a long dogfight for the third seat and the indications are the constituency could be in for an upset.

For this third seat, Sinn Fein’s Seighin O’Ceallaigh is ahead of the pack on 6,784 with Independent Richard O’Donoghue trailing him slightly on 5,967.

But Fine Gael’s Tom Neville is still in contention with 5,730 tallied votes while Fianna Fail’s second candidate, Michael Collins has roared through the final tallies to end on 5,083 and cannot be ruled out.

The quota is expected to be over 11,000.

Since 2011, Fine Gael has held two of the three seats in the constituency but the indications, this lunchtime, suggest this may be about to change.