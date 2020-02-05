Limerick Electronic Arts Festival pushed from March out to September

LIMERICK will play centre stage to a world exclusive, brand-new electronic arts festival, with new dates and line-ups just having been announced.

LEAF is now set to take place from September 10 to 13, and will see leaders of the technological world join forces with pioneers of electronic music to entertain the masses.

With such a diverse line-up of world-renowned talent which encompasses music and experts at the top of their game, moving the festival to September has given LEAF the scope to expand and firmly put Limerick on the map for this international festival.

Modeselektor, with their trademark adventures of sound, bass and beats, are one of the most sought-after international acts and were announced as LEAF 2020 headliners in December. They will be joined at the Cleeves Factory courtyard by one of the godfathers of Electronic Music, the baron of Techno, Dave Clarke.

LEAF was conceived by trail blazing mid-west-based production company CWB and is supported by Limerick City and County Council, Fáilte Ireland, IMRO, LIT and The University of Limerick.

Tickets are available through ticketmaster.ie and leaf061.com.

For more information and full line-up of events and acts, please see www.leaf061.com