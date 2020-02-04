Limerick man in sight of Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal

A COUNTY Limerick musician is one the fifteen finalists competing for the Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal next week.

Séamus Harnett will compete in the Rochestown Park Hotel in Cork on Friday, February 7, with the event also being broadcast live on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Séamus is from Ahane and has played music with Castleconnell/Ahane/Herbertstown Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann (CCÉ) in Limerick since he was six years old.

Séamus is currently PRO for his branch and for Limerick CCÉ. He has had multiple All-Ireland Fleadh successes at senior and underage with groups, bands, trios, duets and solos on flute and whistling.

He has travelled to England on multiple occasions with the Irish Rambling House and recently toured with Macalla na hÉireann.

Séamus teaches one-on-one lessons at his home where he enjoys passing on the tradition to the up-and-coming musicians in the area. He works as an electronic engineer for ON Semiconductor in the Raheen Business Park.

Peadar Ó Riada will present the event live from the Rochestown Park Hotel from 7 pm – 10 pm on RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta.

Esteemed musicians Michael Tubridy, Mary Bergin and Gary Hastings will have the difficult job of choosing the winner, and the criteria will include not only technical proficiency but playing that demonstrates musicality and soul as well.

The winner will take home the prestigious Seán Ó Riada Gold Medal, as well as €2,500 in reward money.

As part of the weekend events, there will be a musicians’ conference on Saturday morning in the hotel, and the Coirm Órdha concert with past winners including box player Keelan McGrath and harper Úna Ní Fhlannagáin will take place on Saturday night.