Banned motorist gets jail after being caught driving in Limerick

A DISQUALIFIED driver was sentenced to six months’ imprisonment after he admitted driving without a licence or insurance while banned.

Owen Casey, 23, of Caislean na hAbhainn, Castletroy pleaded guilty to a number of charges relating to an offence at O’Malley Park, Southill on July 10, 2019.

Sergeant Sean Murray told Judge Marian O’Leary the defendant was disqualified from driving at the time and that he has nine previous convictions for driving without insurance.

“This is the tenth,” he said.

Solicitor Sarah Ryan said her client accepts he has a poor record but added he was offering “no explanation” as to why he was driving.

In addition to the six-month prison sentence, Judge O’Leary imposed fines totalling €1,050 and a ten-year disqualification.

The prison sentence will be served consecutively to a sentence which Mr Casey is currently serving for a separate offence.