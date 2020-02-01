Limerick rape suspect appears in court following extradition from Scotland

A MAN has appeared before a special court sitting after he was charged with raping a woman in West Limerick two and-a-half years ago.

The Director of Public Prosecutions has directed that the 39-year-old should be prosecuted on indictment before the Central Criminal Court.

A European Arrest Warrant was previously issued and the defendant was extradited from Scotland on Friday evening and taken to Newcastle West garda station where he was subsequently charged.

The man, who can't be named for legal reasons, is accused of raping the woman at a house at Knockcraig, Dromcollogher on a date in July 2017.

The complainant was aged in her mid-40s at the time of the alleged offence.

After noting the DPP's directions, Judge Mary Larkin adjourned the matter to facilitate the preparation of a book of evidence.

No application for bail was made and the defendant was remanded in custody to appear before Newcastle West Court next Tuesday.

Reporting restrictions are in place in order to protect the identity of the complainant.