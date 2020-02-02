LISTEN: Limerick Leader election podcast with Mary Lou McDonald and Maurice Quinlivan

IN THIS episode of the Limerick Leader's general election podcast, Sinn Fein party leader Mary Lou McDonald and Limerick City candidate Maurice Quinlivan join reporter Fintan Walsh to discuss their vision.

In this interview, Deputy McDonald is asked what went wrong with the local election campaign that saw their top contenders lose their seats; Deputy Quinlivan's criticism of Health Minister Simon Harris; and Limerick's crime and poverty problem.

To hear more general election podcasts, subscribe to the Limerick Leader Spotify now.

To listen to the interview with Sinn Fein, click on the link below.