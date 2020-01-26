Funding boost for Limerick’s proposed new soccer set-up

COUNCILLORS have agreed to donate some of their dedicated funding to help start up the new soccer entity in Limerick.

In the wake of the Limerick FC saga, a group of high-profile figures in the city set up Limerick United.

At its heart is a goal is to ensure there is a League of Ireland senior soccer presence in the Treaty City.

This week’s metropolitan district meeting heard a notice of motion from Fianna Fail councillor Jerry O’Dea – a former sponsor of Limerick FC – that local authority members provide start-up funds from its General Municipal Allocation.

This is a dedicated fund allocated to councillors for various special projects, and totals almost €1m over a five year period.

Cllr O’Dea pointed out that 120 children came to early trials for the new soccer entity, with 120 more to follow next week.

“A lot of voluntary work is needing to be done because there are no funds. There will be a three or four months period where no funding will be put in place. Can we put in money from our combined GMA to tide this over and get them started,” he asked.

He said he hopes they can donate some of the money from the GMA to help the new set-up.

Councillor Daniel Butler agreed, saying: “For Limerick not to have a League of Ireland team is disgraceful. Football is the heart of Limerick. There is such passion and people have such a strong connection to it. The fact we do not have it is very disheartening to say the least.”

Northside Sinn Fein member John Costelloe added: “We are the sporting capital of Ireland, and we need to keep that title.”

The council’s manager in the metropolitan district Kieran Lehane said the GMA is a matter for members.

He said €235,000 is already dedicated to roads, while €30,000 is in place for community initiatives.

There is €10,000 per area per year for special projects.

The new Limerick United set-up is chaired on an interim basis by the former Council chief executive Conn Murray. It will have teams in the SSE Aitricity U13, U15, U17 and U19 leagues and the proposal was accepted by the National League Executive Committee, and ratified by the FAI board.