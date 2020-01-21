'There's been a co-ordinated effort to destabilise our club' - Limerick FCs Pat O'Sullivan

LIMERICK FC owner Pat O'Sullivan claims there has been a 'co-ordinated effort to destabilise our club' since 2018 in a hard-hitting statement issues this Tuesday.

It was announced yesterday that Limerick FC's High Court action against the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) over what the soccer club claimed would have been its exclusion from participating in the League of Ireland has been settled.

In a statement issued this Tuesday, Limerick FC owner O'Sullivan said: "I am pleased to have won our case in the High Court, allowing us now to apply for our First Division Licence. The last few weeks and months have been extremely difficult for me and I am glad to be back in a position to concentrate on Limerick FC away from the Courts.

"I want to thank my legal team of Gerard O’Neill Solicitors, Limerick, and the barristers, Frank Callanan SC, Murray Johnson SC and Jack Nicholas.

"I have many concerns regarding how our club has been treated since mid-2018. I do feel there has been a co-ordinated effort to destabilise our club, for reasons unknown to me. I am taking advice as to what options are available to the Club.

"Finally, with regards to the Limerick FC academy, a new group has been created calling themselves Limerick United. On Friday last, Limerick FC made an offer of cooperation to them and notwithstanding same we still have not heard from them.

"I sincerely hope for a positive response to our offer of cooperation. There is a significant investment available around a Senior Soccer team in Limerick with an underage structure.

"All of the coaches with the other side have been developed by Limerick FC with many of them having the cost of their coaching badges paid for by the Club. The majority of players in the under 13s, 15s,17s,19s have been developed by Limerick FC and their respective schoolboy clubs. The cost of developing the coaching staff and the players was significant and Limerick FC are eager to see their success continue.

"To me there is no sense in any other long-term sustainable football project in Limerick other than the two parties combining their resources for the benefit of players’ development especially, our sport and our communities.

"If necessary, I am willing to take on an honorary role. It is difficult to see why Limerick United will not join with Limerick FC for the future of Limerick soccer. As previously discussed I am willing to allow the Limerick United coaching staff remain in situ subject to FAI requirements."