Limerick LEO launches new business training events programme

LIMERICK’S Local Enterprise Office has launched its Training & Development Programme for 2020. The Training & Development programme 2020 contains over 70 training programmes as well as information on business advice clinics running throughout the year and is targeted at small business owners.

The programme also contains details of other initiatives such as the Website Development Grant and Assistance towards attendance at Trade Shows.

Launching the programme, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick Cllr Michael Sheahan said: “The LEO Limerick Training and Development Brochure for 2020 has something for every small business to assist them in their development and growth. With the various supports available for entrepreneurs through the Local Enterprise Office, there has never been a better time to start, grow or locate your business in Limerick.”

LEO Limerick provides a ‘first-stop shop’ system of enterprise supports to start-ups and small businesses across the country. Located in Patrick Street, Limerick, LEO provides funding for projects in the manufacturing and internationally traded services sector.

The organisation also provides training and mentoring support to Pre-Start and Start Up Companies, entrepreneurs and micro-businesses to assist them in their development, performance and growth.

Copies of the training and development programme 2020 are available at www.localenterprise.ie/Limerick or telephone on 061-557499.