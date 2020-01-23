On The Canvass: O’Donnell hits his home ground running

DESPITE low temperatures, spirits were warm among Kieran O’Donnell and his canvassing team earlier this week as they paid a visit to homes in Newtown, Castletroy.

Fresh off the buzz of being on RTÉ’s Six One just minutes beforehand, the Fine Gael senator arrived on the scene in his branded jeep just after 7pm this Monday and no time was wasted in knocking on the doors of Glenside and Bloomfield.

Before setting off with his volunteers, each one more bundled up than the next to protect against the elements, Kieran outlined the mission for the night: “This area needs its own TD, and we need their number one.”

As we cross the road into the first estate, his crew, armed with leaflets, are already dispersing with shouts of “thirty second limit now lads, let’s keep it moving!”, Kieran tells me: “This is an area I live in, that I’ve raised my family in so it’s not just an area I represent but it’s my home too.”

During the course of the night, this becomes more and more apparent, with the senator able to reel off the issues facing the greater area - as well as the solutions to them.

The “macro issue” of the night is the provision of a garda station in Castletroy, which Kieran says he has found a “mechanism” for through the gardaí’s recent policing report.

An additional primary school in the area, as well as extending those already existing, is also on his list of topics to drive home, as well as traffic alleviation and sustainable housing developments.

This is his patch, and he knows it. However, the first local to answer the door fires out a question which may not have been entirely anticipated.

“Any sign of the walkway to connect us to the Gaelscoil?” she called, backlit from the illuminated doorway.

“That’s happening,” assures Kieran as he ambles his way up the drive, conscious of the ice but making great speed.

“Well, when?” - “It will happen.” - “Soon? I work down there, the parking situation is just ridiculous. We’ve been waiting years for this. We were promised that. A child will be killed.”

A brief second of silence falls before Kieran says: “Yeah, I know that. It’s gone through planning, it’s a question of them just starting the works.”

The conversation continues and finishes up with Kieran pledging to provide the woman with an exact date of the works.

“That’s an exclusive,” says Kieran as we make our way towards another doorway, “that’s very important to her. I don’t get asked about that too often.”

There’s no answer at the next house, though volunteers have engaged in conversation with a neighbour, and Kieran rushes to put a leaflet through the letterbox before appearing to consider hopping over the low shared wall between the houses to join in.

“I’ve a couple of questions for you,” says Vincent Hurley as Kieran approaches, he’s concerned about youth services in the area for his young son.

“That’s something that has been looked at by the council, there are lands above we can put that into and it’s something I’m very strong on,” says Kieran, “but my priority is the garda station to keep everyone safe, including the younger population.”

As we turn around and walk back down the drive, the jeep pulls up and we clamber in, the backseat a jumble of boxes and newsletters, and we head further into the estate.

“Neil O’Dwyer is a good taskmaster here, he keeps us moving,” chuckles Kieran as the vehicle pulls up to an area already being scouted by his team in high-vis vests.

“Any progress on the M20?” bellows a man from his doorway, to which Kieran assures him there has been much made.

“It’s a bit slow though,” replies the man, almost teasing.

“At the end of the day I got it back,” Kieran reminds him. “I know”.

“Against all expectations,” he adds. “I know,” nods the man.

Discussion turns to the UHL trolley crisis, with Kieran’s bottom line being: “It’s above politics, we have to get it solved. It’s a human issue.”

The chat gives way to a light-hearted prediction by the man, who says “you're going to get in anyway.”

“Ah, everyone said I was safe last time sure, but I just want to get back in.”