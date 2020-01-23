Over 3,000 county Limerick homes without power due to fault

MORE than 3,000 homes are without electricity this Thursday morning in parts of county Limerick.

It is anticipated that the 3,251 homes in the Kyletaun area near Rathkeale will be without power until 12.30pm today due to a fault.

The power cut occurred at 8.44am this morning, with the ESB stating: "We apologise for the loss of supply. We are currently working to repair a fault affecting your premises and will restore power as quickly as possible."