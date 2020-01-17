New York-based company announces creation of up to 100 jobs in Limerick

AS MANY as 100 jobs are expected to be created in Limerick over the next five years as a New York-based company has announced their opening of business operations in the county this Friday morning.

AxiomSL, the industry’s leading provider of regulatory reporting and risk management solutions, has today announced the opening of their office in the National Technology Park in Plassey.

The project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland – the agency responsible for the attraction and retention of inward foreign direct investment into Ireland.

Welcoming today’s announcement, Minister of State for Trade, Employment, Business, EU Digital Single Market and Data Protection, Pat Breen welcomed the news, saying: “I am delighted to be present at the announcement of AxiomSL’s new offices in Limerick. I very much welcome this development, which will bring up to 100 high-quality new jobs to the wider Mid-West region.

"Their decision to locate here is a significant boost to the Mid-West region, reflecting a vote of confidence in the capacity of our local people to provide the expertise and commitment necessary to support ambitious and progressive companies looking to grow and thrive”.

IDA Ireland’s, Executive Director, Mary Buckley, noted: “This is a terrific investment for the Mid-West region, creating as many as 100 jobs in the financial services sector. An investment of this scale will further raise the profile of the region for additional investment in financial services activities. It closely aligns to the Ireland for Finance strategy, which focuses on increasing financial services investment in regional locations. I wish AxiomSL every success here”.

AxiomSL is a privately held company with global headquarters in New York and offices throughout Europe, Asia and the Americas.

Its flagship, data integrity and control platform, ControllerView®, empowers financial Institutions (FIs) to create transparent processes and deliver trusted data to meet regulatory reporting requirements and inform competitive intelligence across the enterprise.

The new business operations centre in Limerick will initially house technical support and product management for AxiomSL’s RegCloud® offering.

RegCloud is AxiomSL’s proprietary cloud-native service that enables FIs to bring the cloud’s commercial, technical and operational advantages to their risk and regulatory data management and reporting initiatives, in a highly secure environment.



“With the rapid expansion of our RegCloud business, AxiomSL sought a strategic location with access to world class talent and the ability to expand service and support for our global client base”. said Peter Tierney, Global Head of AxiomSL’s RegCloud business.

“The support from the IDA team combined with the proactive engagement from local universities caught our interest. The existing community of FinTech and RegTech companies and the deep pool of multi-lingual tech and financial talent became evident as we investigated further.

"This expansion to Limerick and the hiring of key talent within the region will enable us to leverage these skills to continue our growth efforts within Europe and around the world."



About AxiomSL

AxiomSL is a global leader in risk analytics, data-management, and regulatory-reporting solutions. Leveraging more than 25 years’ experience, AxiomSL combines its deep industry experience and intelligent data-management platform to deliver solutions and services around regulatory and risk reporting, liquidity, capital and credit, operations, trade and transactions, and tax analytics. The platform can be deployed on premise or on the cloud. Its client base spans regional and global financial institutions with more than $43 trillion in total assets and investment managers with more than $9 trillion in assets under management. Its coverage encompasses more than 110 regulators across 55 jurisdictions. AxiomSL is in the top 20 of the Chartis RiskTech100® 2020 ranking.