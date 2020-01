Limerick’s home sales reach €24.5m in December  

OVER €24.5 million euro was spent on home across Limerick city and county during the last month of 2019.

A total of 144 new homes were purchased in December, with the average house selling for €183,317.12.

In the same time period in 2018, 259 homes were sold in Limerick – meaning figures dropped by 44 percent.

In December, Limerick house sales amounted to €24,564,494.21, in a year that saw the county’s house prices rise – despite national prices dropping.

In 2019, 2,085 homes were sold in Limerick – a decrease of 2.5 percent on the previous year.

The average family home (three-bed semi-detached) in county Limerick now costs €165,000 and €205,000 in the city.

County Limerick house prices rose by 1.2 percent in 2019, while city prices jumped 5.5 percent - making it the fifth most expensive city to buy a home in Ireland.

Meanwhile, Limerick’s Rooney Auctioneers ended the year on a high note as they have successfully sold out all of its current phases in the New Homes developments in Castletroy, Bunratty and on the Ballyneety Road.

Director and Head of Residential and New Home Sales, Lisa Kearney along with her new homes colleague Briain Considine reported strong sales throughout the year and especially in the last quarter of the year.

“As interest rates are at historic lows at present, monthly repayments on a new home can cost you LESS than monthly rent payments, especially with the added advantage of the Help to Buy Scheme,” said Lisa, “this year has seen an increase in the supply of new homes in the Limerick area and Limerick also saw the sharpest gain across the Munster counties. The HTB grant proved to be very successful for first-time buyers and generated a lot of interest for new builds.”

PROPERTY PRICE REGISTER - DECEMBER 2019

