New creative pastures for Limerick's Culture and Arts Officer

LIMERICK’S Culture and Arts Officer, Sheila Deegan, will be looking at pastures new as she makes a move to Dublin to work on Creative Ireland.

“I have been offered a secondment to the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht to work on Creative Ireland, an ambitious all-of-Government five-year policy initiative from 2017 to 2022 to put creativity at the centre of public policy,” said Sheila.

“This is an exciting opportunity for me to work with central government and to bring my knowledge and influence to this important national policy initiative. I am flattered to have been considered the right person to take on this opportunity and welcome the challenge of a new adventure,” she added.

Creative Ireland aligns initiatives across Government, local authorities, state agencies, organisations and with individuals in support of the programme’s vision. It encourages, facilitates and supports initiatives that enable access to and participation in creativity to sustain wellbeing for all.

“I will be working with the Director of the Creative Ireland Programme to help deliver the programme over the next three years, which will specifically be looking at the legacy of Creative Ireland in Local Authorities after 2022,” said Sheila.

The Arts officer expressed her excitement at the fresh challenges that the new role will bring but says she will miss Limerick.

“I’m very excited to take up both this interesting and challenging role and to be part of the Creative Ireland team as it reaches its mid-way point in the delivery of its strategy.

“I will miss Limerick. I was born and raised here, and all the opportunities presented to me in my life have been fulfilled here,” she added.