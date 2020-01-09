Mystery surrounds death of motorcyclist in Limerick crash

THE FUNERAL of the Tipperary motorcyclist killed in Dromkeen on Saturday took place this Wednesday.

The death of father-of-three Maurice Fehilly, aged 54, from Seskin, Kilsheelan, but formerly of Clonmel, has shocked and devastated all who knew him.

The incident occurred very close to where an elderly couple from the UK died following a head-on collision on the N24 last June. Mystery surrounds the cause of the crash at around 4.45pm on Saturday. What is known is that there were three motorcylists and a van involved.

A second motorcyclist was injured and taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries. A third motorcyclist, also travelling with Mr Fehilly, was not injured.

Bruff Superintendent John Ryan said they are at the early stages of the investigation

"We are still in the process of seeking witnesses and dashcam footage. I would ask anybody who was travelling on that road in either direction between 4.30pm and 5pm on Saturday and may have seen anything to contact us. We would certainly appreciate them contacting us," said Supt Ryan.

He also asked those who may have dashcam footage between those times on the N24 to get in touch. Bruff gardai can be contacted at 061 382940.

Mr Fehilly is survived by his wife Loraine, sons Shane and Sam, daughter Holly, mother Bridie, brother Danny, sister Jackie (Dillon), brothers and sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces extended family and friends.

Alongside his passion for motorbikes, Mr Fehilly was a member of Clonmel Golf Club for more than 20 years. Clonmel Golf Club extended condolences to Mr Fehilly's heartbroken family this week and said he will be very sadly missed by its members who knew him not only as a golfer but the club's carpenter.

He has been described as a “beloved husband and devoted father.”