UPDATE: Motorcyclist killed in Limerick collision named

A MAN who lost his life in a serious fatal collision this weekend has been named as Clonmel man Maurice Fehilly.

The 54-year-old motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident near Dromkeen yesterday afternoon, January 4, following a collision involving another motorcycle and a van.

Another male motorcyclist (age unconfirmed at this time) was taken to University Hospital Limerick where his injuries aren't believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly any road users who may have camera footage traveling on the N24 between Limerick and Tipperary before 5pm, to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bruff Garda Station on 061 382940, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.