Warning as counterfeit notes offered as payment at Limerick pubs and takeaways

GARDAI are warning retailers and other businesses that several counterfeit notes have been seized at locations in the city in recent days.

There are reports that counterfeit €20 notes have been handed into shops, bars and fast food outlets around Limerick.

“There were two attempts made by young males to purchase an item of small value with a counterfeit €20 note but in both cases the shop assistant was quick enough to refuse to accept the note,” said crime prevention officer Sergeant Ber Leetch.

In a separate incident, gardai on routine patrol seized a number of counterfeit notes when they stopped a searched a young man while on routine patrol.

“So while some of these notes are now out of circulation, retailers must always be on the lookout for dud notes,” added Sgt Leetch.