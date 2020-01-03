Gift for Giving Tree at Limerick hotel an ‘overwhelming’ success 

AN idea, dreamed up by Focus Ireland in conjunction with the Woodlands House Hotel in Adare, resulted in a small mountain of presents which were shared by children who are homeless in the Mid-West.

Moved by the fact that there are so many children living in the Mid-West area who do not have a place to call home this Christmas, the Fitzgerald family put up a Gift of Giving Christmas Tree in the hotel’s entrance lobby, decorated with over 150 labels, each representing an individual child.

Guests and patrons were encouraged to take a label and purchase a gift for the child mentioned on the label and bring it to the hotel. An overwhelming response to the campaign has led to over 260 gifts being donated to Focus Ireland which were distributed in time for Christmas Day.

Hotel proprietor, Mary Fitzgerald said that they were pleased to be able to partner with Focus Ireland at this festive time.

“As we all gather in our homes with family and friends to celebrate Christmas, it is easy to forget that there are families who, for a host of reasons, do not have a home and some may be unable to provide gifts for their children. We are overwhelmed by the response.”