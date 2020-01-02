Newest Lotto millionaire narrowed down to one county Limerick town

THE search for Limerick’s newest millionaire is continuing this Thursday lunchtime but all the indicators are now pointing to the Askeaton area.

The National Lottery has yet to reveal where Millionaire Raffle ticket number 010661 was bought, the ticket which scooped the top €1m prize in the New Year’s Eve draw.

But while all bets are now on Twohigs SuperValu in Askeaton as the seller of the winning ticket, the supermarket manager, Arthur Rogaczewski, was keeping his cards close to his chest and giving nothing away.

“At the moment, I can’t confirm or deny anything,” he told the Limerick Leader.

However, a spokesman for the National Lottery said: “Obviously it is important that we take some time to inform the winning retailer, who sold this prize worth €1 million, and of course to give the winning ticket holder the time and space they need to let this truly life-changing win to sink in”.

Now, the National Lottery is again urging people in Co Limerick to check their tickets.

“We are calling on all our players, particularly those in Co. Limerick, who picked up a ticket for this New Year’s Eve draw to check their tickets carefully to see if they are Ireland’s newest millionaire or indeed to see if they have won one of the other 6,008 cash prizes,” the spokesperson continued.

“If you are one of these winners be sure to sign the back of the ticket and contact the National Lottery prize claims team and we will arrange for you to come and collect your prize. We look forward to welcoming the first National Lottery millionaire of 2020 into the Winners Room!”

Tuesday night’s draw yielded a total of 6,009 winners, with prizes ranging from €500 to the top prize of €1m. The winners of the three other top-tier prizes of €100,000 bought their tickets in Kerry, Kildare and Dublin.