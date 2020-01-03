Party like it’s 2020: Meg organises big cancer fundraiser in County Limerick

AFTER the massive success of last year’s event Meg Wiley Curran is back with her successful events project, Pinkalicious by Megalicious.

It takes place in Mike Houlihan’s 41 bar this Saturday, January 4 from 6pm. The night will also celebrate and commend Meg’s brave calendar girls who bared all for charity. Meg said the sales have been “amazing”.

“Calendars are €20 and are in high demand. We ran out of calendars within days. We had to wait for a second batch and took advantage of the break, it has been a busy couple of months.

“The support and kind words from people all over the county has been phenomenal. The calendar girls - all County Limerick ladies – have been out in force and have gained new friendships while having lots of fun,” said Meg.

All the monies raised from the calendars and the Saturday night party will go to the Mid-Western Cancer Foundation. It is a charity close to her heart as Meg is battling cancer.

Tickets to the Pinkalicious event in Mike Houlihan’s 41 bar cost €10 with cash prizes and weekend breaks. Last year was a huge success. Meg said she was honoured to hand over a cheque for €30,500 to Professor Gupta and his team.

Meg, a patient of University Hospital Limerick since March 2018, says it’s very important to support our local hospital “to keep it running and try to maintain the standards we need.

Above: Calendar girls at Kilmallock Mart - Meg Wiley Curran, Zena Kiernan, GVM’s Tom Crosse, Jackie Moloney, Emer Hurley Williams, Rayna Tsang

“Oncology in UHL is amazing. Unfortunately it's not where we want to be but if that's the path we are given we must take it and try to remain as positive as we can for our close family and friends,” said Meg, who has an amazing evening of entertainment lined up from 6pm.

Local girls Sarah Finn and Alanna Murphy kick off proceedings with their amazing voices followed by a group of nine acapella males from Trinity College called the Trinitones. Up next will be Smoking Criminals and then Handipak. Fiona Hayes, another local lady, will MC on the night and will announce the lucky winners of superb prizes. Meg thanked them all who for giving their time and talent free of charge.

She also wished to thank Aggie of JustForYou photography, Deebert House Hotel, Da Vinci Creative, Abbey Printing, all her calendar girls, the Kennedy Rooms, all of the businesses who allowed then to come along and sell and who made donations and gave prizes.

“There are so many more people who have helped make this night the success it is and all the people who supported us by buying calendars and tickets,” said Meg. Last but definitely not least, Meg thanked her husband and children who haven’t seen a lot of her for the last few months.