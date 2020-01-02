Limerick householders urged to recycle their Christmas trees

LIMERICK City and County Council is urging householders to reuse or repurpose as much of their Christmas waste as they can.

The council is encouraging members of the public to avail of its services in an effort to reduce the amount of waste going to landfill.

Household Christmas trees can be brought, free of charge, to any of the three recycling amenity centres in Mungret, Kilmallock and Newcastle West while the local authority will be operating three additional one-day collection points for Christmas trees.

Old Christmas trees recycled at our recycling amenity centres or collection days will be used throughout the year as bark mulch



December 23, 2019

These will take place at Musgrave’s Market Place Car Park, Park Road on Saturday, January 4; At Watch House Cross, Moyross on Friday, January 10 and at Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road on Saturday, January 11.

The trees will be shredded and used as bark mulch throughout the city and county by the Parks Department.