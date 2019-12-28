Fireworks spectacular a perfect end to Christmas in Limerick   

THE New Year’s Eve night sky will be a riot of colour this year as fireworks bring 2019 to a spectacular end in Limerick.

A feast of fireworks is on the menu for New Year’s Eve as a Fireworks Spectacular, in association with King John’s Castle, will be a fitting finale to the Christmas in Limerick celebrations. The fireworks begin at the family friendly time 7pm on New Year’s Eve, Tuesday, December 31.

The fireworks are an ideal way to start the New Year’s Eve celebrations. Bring along all the family to watch Limerick’s night sky turn every colour of the rainbow. The best viewing points are Clancy’s Strand and Sarsfield Bridge.

Why not visit Limerick City Centre beforehand to do a little shopping or have something to eat in one of the myriad of restaurants around, before finding your perfect spot on Sarsfield Bridge or Clancy’s Strand for the fireworks extravaganza.

Sheila Deegan, Culture and Arts Officer with Limerick City and County Council said: “Limerick is celebrating the end of one decade and preparing for a new one with a dazzling display of colour and light over the majestic River Shannon. Families and friends are invited to come together along the banks of the River and enjoy the end of the festive season in style.

Check out the Christmas in Limerick 2019 event guide, available online and throughout Limerick, for ideas on how to wait on the arrival of 2020. Families are advised to arrive early.