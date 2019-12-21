Funeral of Limerick pensioner who died after 'terrible tragedy' to take place

THE grieving family of Paddy Rainsford have thoughtfully said that any donations will go to Limerick Land Search and Rescue and the Coastguard.

There has been much shock and sadness at the untimely passing of the 86-year-old from Annagh, Lisnagry. Mr Rainsford was found on a rural road in Grange, Ballina at 8pm on Thursday evening - just over 24 hours after he went missing.

Reposing at Meehan's Funeral Home, Newport this Saturday evening, December 21 from 5pm to 7.30pm, with removal to the Holy Rosary Church, Murroe.

Requiem Mass on Sunday, December 22, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards to Annagh Cemetery.

His passing is deeply regretted by his loving wife Maureen (O'Brien), son Gerard, daughters Carmel, Siobhan, Ann and Miriam, sisters Nancy (Hickey), Josephine (Kemp), Mary (Herbert), sons-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.